The Elizabethtown Advocate is sold for 50 cents from vending racks at these places:

In front of the Advocate office (9 S. Market St., across from the public library)

In front of the Elizabethtown post office

At the Elizabethtown train station

In front of American Legion Post 329, 240 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown

In front of the Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge

In front of the Conoy Township Municipal Building

The paper is also available from these dealers:

Turkey Hill stores at 2395 S. Market St., 549 S. Market St., 245 N. Market St. and 998 N. Hanover St.

Speedway, 1500 S. Market St.

Giant Food Store, 1278 S. Market St.

Darrenkamp’s Elizabethtown Market, 191 Ridgeview Road South

One Stop Market (at the Sunoco station on High Street near the high school), 550 E. High St.

Groff’s Meats, 33 N. Market St.

Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 S. Market St.

Folklore Coffee, 1 N. Market St. (northeast corner of Center Square, diagonally across from the model train store).

It’s easy to subscribe to The Elizabethtown Advocate and make sure you’ll never miss an issue. It costs just $20 for one year (52 weekly issues) or $35 for two years (104 weekly issues) in the local area (mailing addresses in Elizabethtown, PA 17022; Mount Joy, PA 17552; Bainbridge, PA 17502; Hershey, PA 17033; Lawn, PA 17041; Manheim, PA 17545; Marietta, PA 17547; Maytown, PA 17550; Middletown, PA 17507; Palmyra, PA 17078 and Rheems, PA 17570.) For addresses outside the local area but inside Pennsylvania, it’s $30 for one year and $55 for two years. For out-of-state mailing addresses, it’s $40 for one year and $75 for two years.

To subscribe, mail a check payable to The Elizabethtown Advocate to the office at 9 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. If you prefer to pay by credit card, you can phone the office at 717-361-0340.

Here are brief summaries of some of the articles in the Dec. 22, 2016, issue of The Elizabethtown Advocate; the complete stories are in the newspaper:

A landmark restaurant in Mount Joy Township just outside Elizabethtown caught fire while the building was unoccupied, causing damage that will take months to repair, but no injuries. Anthony Morgan, one of the owners of Black Gryphon Dining & Spirits, emphasized that the restaurant will reopen. He said his insurance company has been “absolutely phenomenal” and has estimated it will take three to six months to fix the damage.

The Elizabethtown Borough Council has voted to accept an extension of Masonic Drive as a public street, including a bridge carrying the street over the Conoy Creek, but rejected a request by the developer to waive a requirement to provide a bond in case the bridge turns out to have structural problems.

A proposal to rezone a farm on Cloverleaf Road to accommodate a planned warehouse was rejected by Mount Joy Township supervisors.

The 73-year-old man accused of stabbing an employee of a downtown Elizabethtown bank during a robbery, giving her a puncture wound that got within a quarter inch of her liver, is a convicted murderer, court records show.

A Mount Joy man accused of taking almost $200 worth of electronics from two stores in an Elizabethtown shopping center is facing a felony retail theft charge.

The Turkey Hill store on North Hanover Street near the intersection with Holly Street was robbed by a man who showed a note to the clerk claiming to have a gun, police said.

Elizabethtown’s Church of the Brethren is hosting a refugee family from the war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo.

To help brighten the holidays for families in need, the Bear Creek School recently held its annual Holiday Giving Tree program. As part of this annual tradition, the school’s faculty, staff and students as well as community members purchased suggested gifts for families who could use the help this season of giving. In total, the program brought holiday cheer to 54 families from the Elizabethtown community.

Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Madison Ebersole and Kent Taylor were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of the month for December. Ebersole and Taylor were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

