Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, June 21: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00 am Craft, 10:30 am Scrabble / Boggle 11:00 am Advisory Counsel, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Chicken Primavera with vegetable cream sauce, penne pasta, tossed salad with cucumber, hardboiled egg, Italian dressing, garlic breadstick, and sliced pears

Friday, June 22: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00 am Town Meeting, 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner. Lunch will be: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheesy whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread, and brownie

Monday, June 25: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Ladder Golf/Bean Bags, 10:00 am Stretch, Strength, and Balance 10:30 BINGO, 12:30 Pinochle, Lunch will be: Hamburger with lettuce and tomatoes sweet potatoes bites, green beans, sandwich roll, melon

Tuesday, June 26: 9:00am Walking, 9:00am-12:00am Risk of Falling Fitness Test 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30 am Not a Box Activity, 1:00pm National Sunglasses Day Activity. Lunch will be: Roasted Turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, wheat dinner roll, or gelatin

Wednesday, June 27: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:30 am Table Games 11:30 am Lunch Bunch at Country Meadows, 2:00 pm Ukulele Bank. Lunch will be: Tuna Salad Sandwich with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup with crackers, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries