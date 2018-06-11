Thursday, June 14: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00 am Mosaic Craft, 10:30 am Dice Games 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, white bread, and banana pudding

Friday, June 15: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00 am Price is Right Game, 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner and Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: Steak Sandwich with onions, peppers and cheese, ranch seasoned potatoes, sandwich roll and fresh melon

Monday, June 18: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Ladder Golf, 10:00 am Stretch, Strength, and Balance 10:30 Team Trivia with Bob, 12:30 Pinochle, Lunch will be: Baked Salmon, parsley potatoes, broccoli and carrots, white bread and cookie

Tuesday, June 19: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00 am Nutrition with Donna, 1:00pm Animal Trivia. Lunch will be: Orange Glazed Pork Loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, wheat bread and applesauce

Wednesday, June 20: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling and Med take back, 11:00am Table Games 1:00pm Central Penn Food Bank and Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: Creamy chicken salad croissant with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup with crackers, WG croissant, Fresh Seasonal Fruit.