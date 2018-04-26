Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, May 3: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Dominoes, 10:30 Guess Who, 12:30pm Pinochle/ Bridge. Lunch will be: Chicken Primavera with vegetable cream sauce, penne pasta, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, slice pears

Friday, May 49:00am Walking, 10am Bible Study / Table Games, 11:00 am Youthful Memories, 5pm TGIF Dinner. Lunch will be: Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, wheat bread, applesauce

Monday, May 7: Closed for Senior Games

Tuesday, May 8: 9:00am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00 am Colors and Shapes with Preschool, 10:30 Pennies from Heaven, 1pm 10 Minute Tasty Tip. Lunch will be: Roasted turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, wheat dinner roll, gelatin

Wednesday, May 9 9:00am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 10:30 am Table Games, 2:00pm Ukulele Band 4:00pm Seniors in GEARS at Olive Garden. Lunch will be: Hamburger with lettuce and tomato, sweet potato bites green beans and birthday cake