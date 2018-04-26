Lancaster County Office of Aging is offering FREE technology classes to Lancaster County residents aged 55 and older. These interactive classes are 2 hours long and each class focuses on a different topic. Participants can attend one class or all of them. Locations include:

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center- 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown 17022. Class times are 9:00-11:00am on the following dates: 5/17 Purchases & Upgrades 101, 5/22 Facebook and Social Media, 5/29 Online Financial Safety, 5/31 Photography.

Lancaster Rec Senior Center- 525 Fairview Ave, Lancaster 17603. Class times are 9:30-11:30am on the following dates: 5/15 Beginners/Basics, 5/18 Cloud 101, 5/21 Online Financial Safety, 5/25 Facebook and Social Media

Next Gen Senior Center- 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville 17566. Class times are 9:00-11:00am on the following dates: 5/2 Digital Music, 5/3 Photography, 5/10 Health Features, 5/14 Home entertainment and technology.

To register call Lancaster County Office of Aging (717) 299-7979.