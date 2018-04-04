April 4, 2018- A team of students from the Bear Creek School recently took part in the Lancaster-Lebanon Elementary STEM Bowl. Fifth graders Liam Burke, Brendan Fritz, Austin Risser, and Owen Wagner formed the Quizzly Bears. Competing against 20 team and nearly 80 students, the Quizzly Bears placed first.

As part of the competition, they participated in two STEM activities and six quiz-bowl style contests. The two teams with the highest number of points participated in a final match at the close of the event. It was there that the team from the Bear Creek School went head-to-head against Hempfield and came out victorious to claim the top prize.

The purpose for the competition was to increase STEM-related educational opportunities for students within the region. The STEM Bowl raised awareness of the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through the activity.

Photo Caption: Pictured (L-R) Liam Burke, Brendan Fritz, Austin Risser, Owen Wagner