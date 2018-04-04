



April 4, 2018- Elizabethtown Area School District choral student Claire Fritz took part in the 2018 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) Region 5 Chorus Festival held at Annville Cleona High School in March. Fritz, a sophomore, was selected to the prestigious student ensemble based on her audition at the District 7 music festival held in January.

Selection to the Region 5 chorus is highly competitive and very prestigious. While at the regional festival, Fritz worked under the direction of guest conductor Mr. Jeffrey Kern, assistant professor of Music at the University of the Arts. Participants at the festival included the top performers in each of the voice group from not only District 7 (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties), but also District 10 (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, and Schuylkill counties).

“Region V is among the strongest in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Dana Baxter, choral director for EAHS. “Claire was among the best singers in the area and we are very proud of her.”