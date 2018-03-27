March 27, 2018- Elizabethtown Area High School tenth grader Veronica Mautner received an honorable mention at the tenth grade level for her art submission into the 2018 NASA Langley Student Art Contest. Mautner was the only student from Pennsylvania to receive an award in the prestigious national competition.

A panel of five highly qualified judges from the art community selected the work they felt best represented this year’s theme, The Next 100 Years. Each piece was evaluated on originality, interpretation of subject matter/theme, creative techniques, composition, and overall art appearance. The center considers the art contest an important part of public outreach for the space program.

Photo caption: Veronica Mautner