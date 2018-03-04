Thursday, March 8: 9:00 am Walking, 10:30am Rummi-kub or Canasta, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Meatball minestrone with pepper onions and sauce, butter bowties, broccoli and carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit

Friday, March 9: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Vaugh’s Challenge, 12:30 Walk with Ease, 5:00 T.G.I.F. Dinner $5/person Dinner. Lunch will be: Baked tuna cake with dill sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, creamy coleslaw, whole wheat bread, and applesauce

Monday, March 12: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:00 Chair Dance, 10:30am Family Feud, 12:30 Pinochle 12:30 Walk with Ease Lunch will be: Breaded chicken cutlet, au gratin potatoes, sweet peas, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

Tuesday, March 13: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00amCorn Hole 11:30 Pennies from Heaven 1:00pm Current Events. Lunch will be: Baked Ziti with meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese topping, Caesar salad, Italian bread, tropical fruit salad

Wednesday, March 14: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:00am Med Take back 10:30am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling and Central Penn Food Bank. Lunch will be: Mushroom Swiss burger, cream cauliflower soup with crackers, hamburger roll, fresh seasonal fruit and birthday cak