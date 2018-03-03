ELIZABETHTOWN — March 3, 2018 — On Saturday, April 14th, the Parkinson’s Foundation, in partnership with All Pro Trailer Superstore, will be hosting their first KnockOut PD 5K run/walk at Masonic Villages, 1 Masonic Drive in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness month and this fundraising event is to help raise awareness and highlight the need for more research and support of Parkinson’s disease (PD). The cost is $30 per participant with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Parkinson’s Foundation. Runners and walkers can register online at KnockOutPD.com

More than 10 million people live with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. While there has been significant scientific progress in the last few decades, a cure is not currently in sight. Help us celebrate Parkinson’s Awareness Month, with the hopes of finding a treatment within our lifetime.

Parkinson’s Awareness Month

This campaign has three objectives:

Continue to support research to find better therapies and, ultimately a cure, for Parkinson’s disease;

Recognize the individuals living with Parkinson’s disease who participate in vital clinical trials to advance the knowledge of the disease and;

Commend the dedication of organizations, volunteers, researchers and millions of individuals across the United States working to improve the quality of life for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

Parkinson’s Hits Home at Trailer Superstore

Supporting the Parkinson’s Foundation is particularly important to Tammy and Scott Smith, the owners of All Pro Trailer Superstore. Tammy’s father, the original founder of the business, has been battling the disease for the last 19 years. “My father, Jake Wagner, founded All Pro Products in the 80’s as a small trailer hitch wholesale business, which today stands as a nationwide leading retailer in the cargo trailer industry that we operate today as All Pro Trailer Superstore,” states Tammy. After becoming actively involved with the Parkinson’s Foundation last year, Tammy developed the KnockOut PD website, ran the OC half-marathon in Newport Beach, CA raising over $3,300 for the Foundation, and is currently organizing the upcoming 5K in efforts to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

KnockOut PD Race Details

This 5K event will have awards for the top finishers in each category. Each participant will receive a race-day T-shirt, bib, goody bag and customer finisher medal for their support! For more information about the event, including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact Tammy Smith at tammy@trailersuperstore.com.