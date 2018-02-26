Aqua Yoga

Low impact aquatic exercise class takes the principals and movements of yoga and adapts them to the water environment. Strengthens and tones the body while relieving tensions and renewing energy. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, March 13-May 15, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Ages 16+. ). Class fee is $75 for GEARS member ($82 non-member. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Spin & Sculpt

Want to burn 400-600 calories, improve your cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle tone and have fun exercising without impacting your joints? Try this 45 minute indoor cycling class combined with 15 minutes of toning/core. Participants will climb hills, hit jumps and ride through valleys! You will be addicted to this major calorie burning class in no time! Don’t forget your workout towel and water! All fitness levels are welcome. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, March 13-May 3, from 6:30-7:30 pm in the GEARS Recreation Room #4 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $80 for GEARS members $87 (non-members).

To register or for more information on any of these classes, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Canine CPR Basics

Review the basic techniques of Canine CPR. This is anon-certification class (participants will not receive a certification). No pets at class. Dr. Emig, DVM, from Companion Animal Hospital will instruct. Class is on Tuesday, March 13, from 6:30-8 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 ($14 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at GetinotGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Deep Water Workout

Deep Water Workout will challenge the whole body to improve muscle tone, core strength and cardio fitness. Participants will use water exercise equipment to enhance the workout. Participants should feel comfortable in the while wearing a flotation belt. Dave Rosensteel will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, March 14-May 17, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $75 for GEARS members ($82 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

American Red Cross Learn To Swim Classes

This program provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Saturdays, March 17-May 12 (no 3/31). Preschool (ages 4-5) is from 9:45-10:15 am (A) and 10:15-10:45 am (B). Level I is from 11-11:30 am (C), Level II from 11:30-12 (D). Level III/IV/V is from 12:15-12:40 pm (E). Classes are at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for all lessons is $85 for GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Parent & Child Aquatics

GEARS Recreation offers Parent & Child Aquatics class for children ages 6 months – 3 years. A parent or guardian must participate in the pool with their child. This American Red Cross class is designed to help young children feel comfortable in and around the water.

Class is offered on Saturdays, March 17-May 12 (no 3/31), from 8:30-9 am (6-24 months) (Class A) and from 9-9:30 am (2-3 year olds) (Class B). Both classes will be held at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for the class is $85 GEARS members ($92 non-members).

To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.