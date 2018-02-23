February 23, 2018- Elizabethtown Area Middle School eight grader Ashley Geesey has been named Pennsylvania’s top youth volunteer at the middle level by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. As the Commonwealth’s 2018 middle school award-winner, Geesey will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion, and an all-expense-paid trip in late April to Washington, D.C., where she will join the winners at both the high school and middle school levels from each state and the District of Columbia.

While in our nation’s capital, Geesey will spend four days touring landmarks, meeting the top youth volunteers from around the country, attending a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, and visiting with their congressional representatives on Capitol Hill. In addition, the 102 honorees will vie for the distinction of being named one of America’s top youth volunteers.

Middle school principal Dr. Nate Frank nominated Geesey for her bracelet making business. Money raised through the effort has benefited the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) and Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts. Presently, Geesey is raising money for the Four Diamonds Fund, which supports cancer care for children being treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital. According to Frank, the prestigious honor is well deserved and Geesey’s impact on the school environment extends well beyond the bracelet making business.

“Ashley is very deserving of this honor as her Jewelry for a Cause initiative is positively impacting lives throughout our community,” said Frank. “But it is not just this one initiative, Ashley is committed to altruism each day in our school by being a leader on our student council and by volunteering her time to serve as a peer mentor to a seventh grade student.” Geesey says she really enjoys making jewelry and thought it might be a way to help those less fortunate, particularly children struggling with illness.

“I got started by picking up some jewelry and messing around,” Geesey said. “I really didn’t have a motive. I just knew that I was a kid in great health and I wanted to help those who were not.” Geesey works with three friends to create the jewelry. To advertise the creations, they created an Instagram account and asked local businesses to display the work. Their initial goal was to raise $200. However, as word spread, the orders exceeded their expectations and it wasn’t long before the group had $2,000 to donate to the CMN. They have also raised $300 for the hurricane relief efforts.

Now in its 23rd year, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The program represents the largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer service. All public and private middle level and high schools in the country, as well as all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs, and affiliates of Points of Lights HandsOn Network, were eligible to select a student or member for a local award. The local honorees were then reviewed by an independent judging panel, which selected the state honorees based on personal initiative, effort, impact, and personal growth.

Photo caption: Assistant principal Michael Pericci (L) and principal Dr. Nate Frank (R) congratulate Ashley Geesey for being named the 2018 Prudential Volunteer of the Year for Pennsylvania.