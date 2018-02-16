Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, February 22: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Seniors helping Seniors, 10:00am Craft Class, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Roasted porkloin with gravy, rosemary seasoned redskins, green beans, biscuit with apple butter, fresh seasonal fruit

Friday, February 23: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Town Meeting, 12:30 Walk with Ease, 5:00 T.G.I.F. Dinner $5/person Dinner and BINGO. Lunch will be: Vegetable lasagna with parmesan cream sauce, tossed salad with tomato wedge and hardboiled egg, garlic breadstick, and orange juice

Monday, February 26: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:30 BINGO, 12:30 Pinochle 12:30 Walk with Ease Lunch will be: Bratwurst with hot dog roll, parslied potatoes, peas and onions, sugar cookie

Tuesday, February 27: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00am Corn Hole 11:00 Dental Health Month Activity 1:00 Brain Teasers. Lunch will be: Chicken Marsala, garlic and parmesan pasta, tossed salad with tomatoes and dressing, wheat bread and mandarin oranges

Wednesday, February 28: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Table Games, 11:00am Lunch Bunch will be going out to eat at Martins Country Kitchen, 1pm Wii Bowling 2:00pm Ukulele Band. Lunch will be: Baked Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, sliced apples