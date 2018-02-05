February 5, 2018- The Elizabethtown Area School District and GEARS are teaming up to support EAHS’s Mini-THON campaign and GEARS Camp Ladybug with the seventh annual “Heroes vs. Legends” charity basketball game. Now in its seventh year, the charity game has netted over $8,000 for local programs.

This year’s contest is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in Daubert Gymnasium (Elizabethtown Area High School). Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

The family-centered game is being organized by GEARS. It will feature EASD administrators, teachers, coaches and alumni lacing up their sneakers and taking to the hardwood for a competitive game of basketball.

In addition, there will be contests with awards for students and children during timeouts and between quarters. So come out and cheer on some familiar faces, enjoy a hot dog or two, and support a good cause that will benefit the community for years to come. The game and performance is family-friendly entertainment for all ages including children, parents, and grandparents.

Admission to the game is $5. Children 4 years and younger will be admitted free of charge. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the game.

EAHS’s Mini-THON 2018 is joining hundreds of schools, more than 90,000 students, and the Four Diamonds movement to conquer childhood cancer. Their “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” superhero-themed 12-hour dance marathon patterned after Penn State’s THON will be held March 16-17, 2018. If you are interested in donating to EAHS Mini-THON please make donation payable to Four-Diamonds Fund and mail to Mr. Kevin Goss at Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 E. High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

GEARS Camp Lady Bug is a summer program for individuals with medically diagnosed with mental and/or physical challenges. Camp Ladybug provides a fun atmosphere where the campers participated in socialization skills and recreational activities. The program is for ages 6 and up and with a combination of experienced personnel and volunteers the participants will experience a fun and exciting 6 week program. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for Camp Ladybug please contact Doug Knauss, Program/Sponsorship Coordinator at 717-367-0355 or at dougknauss@getintogears.org.