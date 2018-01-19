Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, January 25: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Corn Hole, 10:00am Craft Class, 11:00 Uno/Skipbo 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Baked Salmon w/Dill Sauce brown rice, green beans, white bread, pineapple tidbits

Friday, January 26: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Reminiscing- First 12:30 Walking with Ease Lunch will be: Salisbury Steak w/ gravy, au gratin potatoes, sweet peas, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

Monday, January 29: 9:00 Walking 9:30 LadderGolf or Bean Bags 10:30 BINGO 12:30 Pinochle or Walking with Ease Lunch: BBQ chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, sweet and sour coleslaw, white bread, brownie

Tuesday, January 30: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30 Puzzles of all kinds 1:00 Now you see it now you don’t Lunch will be: Beef brasciole w/gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, cottage cheese w/ sliced peaches

Wednesday, January 24: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 1pm Wii Bowling, Lunch will be: Porcupine ball w/ tomatoes sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, cinnamon apples

The Senior Center will be holding a Sell-Abration Clothing Sale clean out and a Soup Sale. Clothing will be sold for a nominal cost. Chicken corn soup or ham and bean soup will be available. Call the Senior Center to order your soup today!! Pick it up when you come to shop. The Sell-abration is Saturday, January 27 from 8am-12noon at the GEARS Community Center. 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Call 717-367-7984 for additional information.