Coed Sixes Volleyball League

GEARS is accepting teams for its Winter 2018 Coed Sixes Volleyball League scheduled to begin Monday, February 12 and conclude in mid April. Teams interested in playing in this league should submit a team roster and registration fee no later than Friday, February 2 to be included in the league schedule. Games will be on Mondays, between 6:30-9:30 pm at the Daubert Gym, GEARS Community Center Gym and Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym. The league is a 10-match season with playoffs. Minimum 6/maximum 15 player roster. Teams must have 2 females on the court at all times. League fee is $200 per team. For additional information go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call Doug Knauss at 717-367-0355.

####

Iddy Biddy Indoor Soccer

GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Indoor Soccer Program for ages 3-5. Elizabethtown College Soccer Players will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. Participants will start to become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will also be placed on social skills. Fee includes a t-shirt. This instructional program will be held on Saturdays, February 3-March 24 (excluding March 3 & 10) from 9-10 am at the GEARS Community Center Gym. Shin guards are recommended. Fee is $45 ($52 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

####

Youth Indoor Soccer Program

GEARS is providing an indoor soccer program led by E-town College soccer players for boys and girls grades 1-3. This program is designed to be instructional providing an opportunity for youth to participate in low-key games. The Youth Indoor Soccer Program will take place on Saturdays, Feburary 3-March 24 (excluding March 3 & 10) from 10-11 am at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). A fee of $45 for GEARS members, $52 non-members, includes a team t-shirt and instruction. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

####

Indoor Field Hockey Clinic

Clinic is a modified version of field hockey geared toward younger participants. Individuals will learn the fundamentals that will make them successful. Hockey sticks and balls will be available for use. Shinguards are recommended. Fee includes a t-shirt and mouthguard. Clinic is on Saturdays, Feburary 3-March 10 from 1-2 pm for Grades 1-3 and 2-3 pm for Grades 4-6 in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 ($52 NM). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

####

The Lion King

Experience the stunning visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the exhilarating choreography of this musical theater phenomenon – one of the most awe-inspiring productions ever brought to life on stage. A remarkable tale of hope and adventure. Mezzanine seats. Show time is at 2 pm. Trip is on Monday, February 19 with a 7 am departure from MoviE-town (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Trip fee is $179 per person for GEARS members and $186 for non-members. For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.