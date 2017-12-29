Thursday, January 4: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Corn Hole, 10:30am Rummi-kub or Scrabble, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Baked pork chop, egg noodles, California blend, garlic bread sticks, and applesauce.

Friday, January 5: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am First time for everything. Lunch will be: Warm roast beef sandwiches with cheese & au jus, vegetable soup with crackers sandwich roll and fresh fruit

Monday, January 8: 9:00 Walking 9:30 LadderGolf or Bean Bags 10:30 Bingo 12:30 Pinochle or Walking with Ease Lunch: Bratwurst, parslied potatoes, peas and onions, hot dog rolls, and sugar cookie

Tuesday, January 9: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00am Colors&Shapes w/ Preschool, 10:30 Pennies from Heaven 1:00 10 Minute Tasty Tip. Lunch will be: Warm Ham & Swiss Sandwhich, noodle soup with crackers, tossed salad with tomato, wheat bread, and mandarin oranges

Wednesday, January 10: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 2:00 Ukulele Band. 4:00 Seniors in Gears Lunch will be: Baked Meatloaf with gravery. Whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, and birthday cake