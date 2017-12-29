Power Yoga

Power Yoga focuses on strength, balance and flexibility while linking mind and body through breath. Sun salutations, standing and seated postures, balance poses & intense relaxation combined in one class that allows the beginner or advanced yoga student to enjoy an invigorating and fulfilling experience. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Jan 9-March 13, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $100 for GEARS members ($107 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-717-367-0355.

Aquacise

Do you want more energy, decreased body aches, stamina & flexibility, along with improved core balance? Then join us for a shallow water, heart healthy exercise class. Move at your own pace as your own fitness level regulates you though an hour of stretching, strengthening, endurance moves, balance building and cardio exercises. Water exercise makes it possible for everyone to get active and improve your fitness level. Bonnie Leibold will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan 4-Feb 20, from 10:30-11:15 am. Fee is $67 for GEARS members and $74 for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

POUND

World’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercise, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out. Instead of just listening to music, you become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Courtney Lesnick is a certified POUND instructor. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, Jan 9-March 13, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $50 for members ($57 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

American Red Cross Learn To Swim Classes

This program provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Saturdays, Jan 6-Feb 24. Preschool (ages 4-5) is from 9:45-10:15 am (A) and 10:15-10:45 am (B). Level I is from 11-11:30 am (C), Level II from 11:30-12 (D). Level III/IV/V is from 12:15-12:40 pm (E). Classes are at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for all lessons is $85 for GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Parent & Child Aquatics

GEARS Recreation offers Parent & Child Aquatics class for children ages 6 months – 3 years. A parent or guardian must participate in the pool with their child. This American Red Cross class is designed to help young children feel comfortable in and around the water.

Class is offered on Saturdays, January 6-February 24 from 8:30-9 am (6-24 months) (Class A) and from 9-9:30 am (2-3 year olds) (Class B). Both classes will be held at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for the class is $85 GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Franklin Institute “Terracotta Warriors”

Take a step back in time to ancient China and explore the mystery and wonder of China’s Terracotta Warriors. Silent, steadfast and secret; an army of over 8,000 terracotta statues stood guard over the tomb of China’s first emperor for over 2,000 years before being discovered in 1974. Enjoy free time at Liberty Place and lunch at the delicious food court. The sops at Liberty Place is one of the finest urban retail centers in the country. Trip is on Sunday, February 28 with a 7:30 am departure time from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street). Cost for the trip is $89 ($96 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.