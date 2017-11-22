November 22, 2017- Fourteen local families from the greater-Elizabethtown area will enjoy Thanksgiving Food Baskets, compliments of Elizabethtown Area Middle School. The baskets contained all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving dinner including a frozen turkey, vegetables, bread, yams, stuffing, gravy, and more. In addition to the holiday food items, the baskets contained other items the families could use for the entire day like coffee, pancake mix, syrup, cereal, and juice.

In the weeks leading up to the holiday, the students, faculty, and staff of the school took part in the school’s annual Feathers for Families program. This program entailed students selling paper feathers to construct a giant turkey in the lunchroom. Small and large feathers sold for $0.25 and $1.00 respectively. The feather sale raised an amazing $1,860. The proceeds from the sale were used to purchase the traditional Thanksgiving food items.

This year, Weis Markets in Elizabethtown donated $50 gift cards to be distributed by the middles school to the most needy of the families right before the Christmas break.

“I want to commend the students for once again rising to the challenge by raising nearly $2,000, which will be used to provide Thanksgiving grocery orders to fourteen families,” said Nate Frank, middle school principal. “Feathers for Families inspires students to extend their influence beyond the school doors and make a difference in the lives of others. This project is yet another indicator of the powerful and profound education students receive at EAMS.”

Prior to the Thanksgiving break, about a dozen students gathered after school to pack the items into food baskets for delivery to the families. In addition to the after-school packers, eighth graders served in various other capacities as part of the project including feather sellers and hangers, money counters, shoppers, and food basket distributors.

The Feathers for Families program – the school’s eighth grade service learning project – has steadily grown since it was launched in 1995. In year one, the school raised $750 to put together food baskets for eight families.

Photo Caption: EAMS English Language Arts teacher Caitlyn Pflaum (left) helps packers Sierra Criswell (center) and Sydney Lewis (right) inventory food boxes as part of the Feathers for Families program.