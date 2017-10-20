October 18, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School will present its Fall Play – The Skin of Our Teeth – on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Pulitzer Prize winner for drama by Thornton Wilder centers on the Antrobus family of the fictional town of Excelsior, New Jersey. Join the Antrobus Family as they travel though their lives, married for 5,000 years, and facing disasters such as an ice age, a great flood, war, and their own humanity. Through every disaster, they manage to pull through by the skin of their teeth! If you are looking for a show that will make you laugh, cry, think, and love, buy your tickets today! The Skin Of Our Teeth is presented with special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Leading the EAHS production are seniors Ryan Dennehy and Carissa Warren, Juniors Gabi Hemsch, Caeli Connolly, and Ethan Shumaker, and Sophomores Claire Fritz and Carter Rutkowski. All seats are general admission to the production and are $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at www.etownschools.org or at the door the night of the show. The box office will open at 6:15 pm and the doors to the auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m.curtain each night. Please note that there is no Friday evening performance of the show. For more information, check out the EAHS Theater Productions webpage off the EAHS website