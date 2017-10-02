Thursday, October 12: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Shuffleboard, 10:00am Bingo buddies with Preschool class, 10:30am Poker or Po-ke-no,12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: Chicken Philly Pita, creamy potato soup, pears.

Friday, October 13: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study and/or Tensi Game, 11am Darwin Awards, 5pm TGIF Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: breaded pollock, wild rice, coleslaw, applesauce.

Monday, October 16: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:15am Family Feud, 11:15am Seniors Helping Seniors, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: Porcupine meatball, garlic whipped potatoes, corn, cinnamon apples.

Tuesday, October 17: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am nutrition w/ Donna, 1pm current events. Lunch will be: BBQ chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, sweet & sour coleslaw, brownie.

Wednesday, October 18: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 1am medication Take Back, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1pm Central Penn Commodity Food box pick up. Lunch will be: Beef Brasciole, w/ gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, cottage cheese, peaches.