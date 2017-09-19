September 19, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Erin Kraskewicz and David Buckwalter were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for September. Kraskewicz and Buckwalter were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school, and community service activities.

Kraskewicz is the daughter of John and Christin of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Kraskewicz has held leadership roles in numerous school programs including vice president and committee chair for Student Council, secretary for Model UN, vice president of Key Club, and publicist for the Class of 2018. She’s also involved with the Human Rights Club, Quiz Bowl team, Math and Computer Programming Club, Lady Bears Football program, the Swimming Team, and serves as a tutor. Kraskewicz has earned several awards including gold and silver keys in the Scholastic Writing Awards program; the Chairman’s Choice, Outstanding Legal Expert, and Consensus Builder Awards as part of Model UN; and numerous underclassmen awards. Kraskewicz is active in the community where she is a lifeguard at the Willowood Swim Club. Kraskewicz is currently in the process of applying for early action to Georgetown University to study International Politics within the college of Foreign Service.

Buckwalter is the son of Wendell and Darlene Buckwalter of Elizabethtown. He is member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Buckwalter was a key member of the PIAA state silver medalist boys’ soccer team. He is a member of the marching band where he is a section leader and captain of the rifle team. Buckwalter is active with the high school’s FFA program. He serves as vice president of the organization. In addition to his leadership role, he has participated in Agriculture and Environmental Day and been FFA Farmer for a Day Stand at the E-town Fair. In the community, Buckwalter has been active with his church youth group where he has attended various mission trips. He is active with 4-H program where he is a warehouse volunteer and a member of the goat and swine clubs. Buckwalter plans to attend college and major in animal science and later pursue a degree in veterinary medicine.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.