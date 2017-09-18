BEARS Youth Basketball Sign-up

GEARS will be accepting registration for girls and boys in grades 1-9 for the BEARS Youth Basketball Program. Players will participate in practices and games from late-November through the end of January. Participation levels are grades 1 & 2 (instructional), grades 3 & 4, grades 5 & 6 and grades 7-9.

Draft day for boys in grades 3-4 is Monday, November 6 from 6-7 pm. Draft day for boys in grades 5-6 is Monday, November 6 from 7:15-8:15 pm. Draft day for girls in grades 3-6 is Wednesday, November 8 from 6-7 pm. All drafts will be held in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym.

Boys and girls in grades 1-2 is a Saturday only program at East High Elementary. Boys and girls in grades 3-4 will practice one day per week and play games on Saturdays. Grades 5 & 6 and Grades 7-9 will practice two days per week and play games on Saturdays.

Registration fee for the 1st & 2nd grade program is $45. Registration fee for 3rd -4th grades is $65. Fee is $70 for 5th -9th graders. Registration forms will be distributed to all 1st-9th graders in the Elizabethtown Area Schools.

To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

GEARS is in need of volunteer coaches, referees and supervisors for this program. Contact our office if you are interested in volunteering -john_myers@etownschools.org or 717-367-0355.

hi Classes Scheduled

Introduction to Tai Chi – For people new to Tai Chi or those who have not practiced in years. A simple 10-step Taiji form introduces students to the basic postures appearing in many Tai Chi forms. Attention will be given to relaxation, basic alignment and how to move safely. Class is on Tuesdays, October 3-December 5, from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Advanced Tai Chi (Forms, Weapons & San Shou) – After learning the 10-step form in the Intro class, participants will take the postures and learn to integrate them with new moves. Sword and other weapon forms are gradually introduced and integrated with additional hand forms. Class is on October 3-December 5, from 7:30-8:30 pm.

All classes will be held at the Rheems Elementary School Gym (130 Alida Street, Rheems) Fee is $95 for GEARS members ($102 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Tennis Lessons

GEARS is offering Tennis Lessons for ages 4-16 this Fall. All classes will meet on Tuesdays, Oct 3-24, at the Elizabethtown Area High School Tennis Courts (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Classes taught by Brenda McBride, PTR certified instructor. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355

Iddy Biddy Quick Start Tennis for ages 4-6 will teach children to play quickly using large-sized Red balls and smaller nets and courts. Class time is from 5:30-6 pm. Fee is $40 for GEARS members ($47 non-members).

Beginner Quick Start Tennis for ages 7-10 will teach children of any skill level the fundamentals of tennis using the RED or ORANGE balls and smaller courts. Older participants will transition to regular balls and 60 foot court. Instructors will teach to appropriate skill and age level. Class time is from 6-6:50 pm. Fee is $55 for GEARS members ($67 non-members).

Intermediate Quick Start Tennis for ages 7-12 is for players that have completed two or more session of tennis lessons. Instruction will focus on continuing to develop tennis skills and prepare for match play. . Class time is from 7-8 pm. Fee is $55 for GEARS members ($67 non-members).

Franklin Institute “Terracotta Warriors”

Take a step back in time to ancient China and explore the mystery and wonder of China’s Terracotta Warriors. Silent, steadfast and secret; an army of over 8,000 terracotta statues stood guard over the tomb of China’s first emperor for over 2,000 years before being discovered in 1974. Enjoy free time at Liberty Place and lunch at the delicious food court. The sops at Liberty Place is one of the finest urban retail centers in the country. Trip is on Tuesday, January 16, with a 7:30 am departure time from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street). Cost for the trip is $89 ($96 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.