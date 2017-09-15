September 13, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School will induct 2 former student-athletes and one coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 20 at a special ceremony. To be enshrined that day will be Jenna Ahern (Class of 2006) and Janelle Garber (Class of 2006), as well as retired long-time teacher and wrestling coach Mike Sernoffsky.

The day will begin with a luncheon and induction ceremony at 12 p.m. in the Susquehanna Room on the campus of Elizabethtown College. Robert Crick, EAHS Assistant Principal and interim athletic director for the school district, will emcee the luncheon ceremony. The public is invited to attend the luncheon and induction ceremony. Tickets to the luncheon and induction ceremony are $15 and may be ordered by contacting the athletic department at (717) 367-1521, ext. 21119.

In its tenth year, the Class of 2017 brings the total number of inductees to 58 individuals and three teams.

The Athletic Hall of Fame was launched in 2007 to honor and preserve the legacy of those who have excelled in the past and to inspire our youth to achieve greatness of their own in the future. The hall of fame gives special recognition to outstanding former student-athletes, coaches, teams, and supporters for their athletic achievements and/or contributions to the athletic programs that have had a profound positive impact on the Elizabethtown Area School District.

For more information on the Elizabethtown Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame, contact Robert Crick, EAHS Assistant Principal, by email at robert_crick@etownschools.org or phone at (717) 367-1521.