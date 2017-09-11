American Red Cross Learn To Swim Classes

This program provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Saturdays, Sept 23-Nov 18 (excluding 10/21). Preschool (ages 4-5) is from 9:10-9:40 am (A) and 9:45-10:15 am (B). Level I is from 10:20-10:50 am (C), Level II from 10:55-11:25 am (D). Level III is from 11:30-12:10 pm and Level IV/V is from 12:15-12:55 pm (E). Classes are at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee for all lessons is $85 for GEARS members ($92 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Self Defense for Kids

Don’t let yourself become a victim! Learn practical self-defense techniques to keep you safe if you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation. Taught by Sam Rothermel, owner/instructor of Elizabethtown Kung Fu Center. Ages 8-12. Class will be held on Wednesday, September 27, from 7:30-8:15 pm at the Elizabethtown Kung Fu Center (160 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $30 for GEARS members and $37 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Pond Fishing for Beginners

Make this a family event! Participants will be provided with rod, reel, tackle and bait. This class will instruct beginners on how to use the equipment. Best of all, the class will be held pond side so participants can test out their new skills. All ages are welcome. Over age 16 must have a PA Fishing License. Class will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 1-3 pm. Raindate is Oct 1. Fee for the class is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Travel Basketball Team Tryouts

GEARS will be holding tryouts and skill evaluations for the 2017-2018 Travel Basketball Leagues. All girls and boys in 5th &6th grades who are interested are encouraged to try out.

Girls tryouts will take place on Saturday, September 30 from 9:15-10:15 am and Monday, October 2 from 7:15-8:15 pm in the Middle School Gym. Boys tryouts will take place on Saturday, October 1 from 8-9 am and Monday, October 3 from 6-7 pm in the Middle School Gym. Please enter in the main entrance of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School.

Travel teams will participate in Lancaster/Lebanon League and Central Penn League. The season, including practices, begins in late October and runs through early February.

All players selected for the travel team will pay a participation fee after selected. If you have any questions, please call the GEARS Office at 717-367-0355.

New York City – A Day on Your Own

GEARS will travel to New York City for a “day on your own” on Saturday, December 9. Let us drive you to NYC to shop, sightsee, meet friends, visit a museum or walk down Fifth Avenue. Motor coach transportation will depart the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 7 am arriving in NYC approximately 11 am with return time of 11 pm. Cost of the trip is $65 per person ($72 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355 to register today!