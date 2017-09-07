LECTURE

A Glimpse of Life in the Dawdihaus

CLAIRE MARIE MENSACK

Tuesday, September 19, 7:30 p.m. Hoover 212

In collectivist cultures such as the Amish, aging family members often remain at home or near the main family dwelling in what is known as the Dawdihaus. The desire to move into the Dawdihaus and the assumption of greater household roles by the adult children is not a forced concept but one that is proliferated by a sense of yielding referred to as Gelassenheit. This talk, an assessment of the Dawdihaus experience from the perspective of the older family members and their adult children, is based on Claire Marie Mensack’s case study among the Amish and other Plain people of Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Mensack, the Young Center’s 2016 Kreider Fellow, is an adjunct instructor in the School of Health Sciences at Liberty University.

LECTURE

Beards, Bonnets, and Football: Eastern Mennonite University and Elizabethtown College, 1900-2000

DONALD B. KRAYBILL

Thursday, October 19, 7:00 p.m. Susquehanna Room, Myer Hall

Long before the marshmallow rivalry with Messiah College, Elizabethtown had a quiet rivalry with a college in Virginia. Donald Kraybill explores some surprising connections, similarities, and differences between Eastern Mennonite University and Elizabethtown College. He also asks why the Brethren founded a college in Lancaster County but the Mennonites did not. Following the talk, Kraybill will sign his new social history of Mennonite involvement in higher education in the twentieth century, Eastern Mennonite University: A Century of Countercultural Education, released by Penn State University Press.

Kraybill is senior fellow emeritus at the Young Center and the author or coauthor of numerous books on Anabaptist groups.

BRETHREN HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Saturday, October 21, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Academic Quad

Participate in hands-on activities like making corn husk and yarn dolls, playing old-fashioned wooden puzzles and classic outdoor games, and producing your very own batch of flubber to take home. Pedal the E-town Engineering Club bike to churn homemade ice cream and then enjoy it with other luscious treats, including homemade apple butter on fresh bread and popcorn from the historic Reist Popcorn Wagon. At the same time, learn more about the Anabaptists and Pietists and get the latest news about the current Young Center building project!

PANEL PRESENTATION

Three Views of Reform: Luther, Calvin, Swiss AnabaptistsTuesday, November 14, 7:30 p.m.Hoover 212

Three scholars will mark the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation with a panel discussion examining the visions of Martin Luther, John Calvin and Swiss Anabaptists for reforming Christianity. The presenters will explore the three different paths from this time of religious change and theirinfluence on Christianity today.

Vince Evener will discuss how Martin Luther built his reform upon the foundational doctrinal claim that salvation comes by grace alone, through faith alone. Mark Draper will address the ways in which the Reformed movement in Zürich and Geneva differed from Luther and the radical reform, the Reformed legacy among descendants of the reformation movements. Jeff Bach will discuss the biblical vision of reform of the Zürich Anabaptists that led to adult baptism and forming a community of discipleship.

Evener is an instructor in Reformation and Luther studies at United Lutheran Seminary, Draper is executive director of the Pense Learning Center at Evangelical Seminary and assistant professor of historical theology, and Bach is director of the Young Center.

SNOWDEN LECTURE

Amish and Ultra-Orthodox Women’s Responses to New Media

RIVKA NERIYA-BEN SHAHAR

Thursday, November 16, 7:30 p.m. Hoover 212

“[The Internet is] Satan’s tool to draw our focus away from our trust in God.” Snowden Fellow Rivka Neriya-Ben Shahar explores how Amish and ultra-Orthodox Jewish (Haredi) women cope with new media and their apparent contradiction with these communities’ values and practices. While their discourses included similar framings of danger and threat, the two groups developed different patterns of use (and nonuse) of new media. The strategies applied by these women to negotiate the tensions between their roles as gatekeepers and agents of change—nonuse, control, and setting limits—are analyzed as valuable currencies in the cultural and religious markets of their communities.

Neriya-Ben Shahar is a senior lecturer at Sapir Academic College in Sderot, Israel, where she teaches courses in research methods, communication, religion, and gender.