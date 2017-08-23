August 23, 2017- Elizabethtown Area School District will hold its annual Elementary Instrumental Music Family Night on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bear Creek School. This special evening is for families with children in grades 4 through 6 who have an interest in signing up for the school’s band or orchestra program.

Instrumental teachers Mrs. Phyllis Emery and Mr. Justin McLaughlin will be in attendance to answer any questions that parents or students may have about the district’s elementary instrumental music program. Local music stores will also be present to share instrument rental information with interested families.