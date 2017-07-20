



The crack editor of EJ is fed up with the constant stream of fake news. Accordingly, the newspaper has hired a reporter whose sole job it is to debunk the incorrect, unfair and, frankly, anti-Trump coverage in the mainstream media. It is time, the editor stated, for the American people to get the news they deserve.

Here is the first debunking.

A Politico story notes: “Candidates for top Trump administration jobs are increasingly frustrated by the high cost and huge time commitment required to meet the government’s ethics and conflict-of-interest rules, complicating White House efforts to fill hundreds of crucial posts.” (1)

Like other fake news, this one focuses on the wrong thing in order to paint the Trump administration in a bad light. The administration is driving away well-qualified candidates, the article shrieks, especially the plethora of billionaires who are facing heightened ethics scrutiny.

Here’s the real scoop.

The delay in filling the positions is actually part of the White House’s strategy to weed out the weaker candidates. After all, only those willing to endure the protracted process will be capable of working in the administration. Ask yourself: Who is most likely to deal effectively with the protean demands of the White House? If you cannot handle the commitment for an extended nomination process, how can you expect to face the barrage of challenges posed by an administration that is always working for the American people?

The article went on to identify some weak-kneed people who have withdrawn their names from consideration. But one man refuses to give in. His head may be bloodied by the bludgeonings of the ethics office, but it remains unbowed. The crack editor of EJ may well be the last man standing to get into the Trump administration.

1. http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/19/trump-nominees-lose-patience-vetting-240736