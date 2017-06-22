Thursday, June 29: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11am Share your Wedding Pictures, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: salisbury steak, potato, coleslaw, mixed fruit.

Friday, June 30: no AM walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Would you Rather? 5pm TGIF Party. Lunch will be: sausage, potatoes, beans, cookie.

Monday, July 3: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am I Love America Game, 12:30 Pinochle. Lunch will be: pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad, cabbage, apple crisp.

Tuesday, July 4: We are closed for the July 4th Holiday!

Wednesday, July 5: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Checkers/Connect Four, 1pm Wii Bowling, 1:30pm Bingo for BUCKS. Lunch will be: spaghetti and meatballs, salad, pears.