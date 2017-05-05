May 4, 2017- The Elizabethtown Area School District chess team placed fourth out of ten private and public schools in the Friendship Chess League Tournament. Now in its 43rd year, the Friendship Chess League is open to students in grades 5-8. The team played in four regular season matchers and two playoff matches to earn its fourth place finish.

The team is comprised of students from the Bear Creek School and Elizabethtown Area Middle School chess clubs. Team members include, in board order, Carson Brantley, John McGovern, Logan Conrad, Seth Oltmans, Luke Risser, Andrew Nye, Emily Kline, Patrick Boyer, Josh McCoy, Mary Bolesky, Caz Mikula, Taryn Hummer, Quinn Dolan, and Bradley Kreider.

Following the season, Brantley, McGovern, Conrad, and Oltmans represented the middle school at the Friendship Chess League Individual Tournament. The top four players from ten competing teams were organized into flights for the tournament. The Elizabethtown students performed well against some of the top chess players in the region. Conrad placed first in the flight three, Brantley placed third in flight one, and Oltmans placed fourth in flight four.

Kline also took part in a post-season tournament competing against the top chess players in grades 4-6 at the IU13 sponsored elementary chess tournament. Kline, competing on board two, won all four of her matchers to secure a medal.

The team’s advisors are Bear Creek School teachers Beth Shenk and Sara Torchia.

First Photo caption: Emily Kline

Second Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Carson Brantley, Seth Oltmans, Logan Conrad, and John McGovern