April 25, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School senior cheerleaders Morgan Walters and Taylor Zerphey have been chosen to cheer for Pennsylvania at the 60th annual Big 33 football game. The prestigious all-star game will be played on June 17 at Speed Ebersole Stadium in Harrisburg and pits players from the Commonwealth against all-stars from Maryland.

To be selected to the team, Walters and Zerphey were first nominated by her coach. Each then competed in tryouts earlier this year for one of only 68 spots on the squad. During tryouts, Walters and Zerphey were judged in various categories including jumps, cheer, dance, tumbling, and stunts.

As members of the team, Walters and Zerphey will learn sideline cheers and a halftime routine. They will also be teamed up with Cheer Buddies (Special needs kids) throughout the week.

Walters is the daughter of Lee and Jennifer Walters of Elizabethtown. Zerphey is the daughter of Tim and Sue Zerphey of Elizabethtown.

Photo caption: From left, Taylor Zerphey and Morgan Walters