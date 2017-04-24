BEARS Basketball Program

BEARS Boys Basketball Clinic is for players who want to further their skills through drill work and games. Coaches will emphasize a fun atmosphere while building players skills and confidence on the court. Fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting will be the focus. Grades 4-6. Program is on Sundays, May 7-July 30 (excluding May 21 & 28) from 6-8 pm at the GEARS Community Center Gym (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $25 for GEARS members ($32 non-member). For more information or to register call GEARS at 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, April 28, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $4 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.

Medicare Madness

Intro to Medicare. If you are about to turn age 65 and confused by Medicare, this class is designed specifically for you! The basics of Medicare will be explained, including how and when to sign up for Medicare, what is covered by the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D), and what the difference is between a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) and a Medicare Advantage plan. Additionally, we will walk through how to find a plan that best fits your needs. This class is beneficial for seniors because it clears away the confusion, answers many questions, and empowers participants through education. Several rounds of Medicare Bingo will be played at the conclusion of the class! Jonathan Ebersole is a Human Resource Benefits Specialist with over five years of experience working with Medicare and health benefit plans. He has a Masters in Business Administration from Millersville University. Class is on Wednesday, May 17, from 6-8 pm in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

New York City – A Day on Your Own

GEARS will travel to New York City for a “day on your own” on Saturday, April 29. Let us drive you to NYC to shop, sightsee, meet friends, visit a museum or walk down Fifth Avenue and view all the storefronts decorated for the Christmas Holiday. Motor coach transportation will depart the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 7 am arriving in NYC approximately 11 am with return time of 11 pm. Cost of the trip is $65 per person ($72 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!