April 19, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Kaitlyn Welch and Tyler Rae were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for April. Welch and Rae were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

Welch is the daughter of James and Tracey Welch of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society where she serves as treasurer. Welch also holds leadership positions in numerous other school activities. She is captain of the swimming and tennis teams, as well as finance captain for Mini-THON. Welch is also active with competition science and STEM teams. Welch has earned several awards during her time at EAHS. She has been recognized as the most valuable player for both the swim and tennis teams. She’s also garnered awards for her participation with the Science Olympiad, competition science, and STEM teams. In the community, Welch is a lifeguard at Willowood Swim Club. After graduation, Welch plans to attend Lebanon Valley College and pursue a degree in biology.

Rae is the son of Jeff and Pam Rae of Elizabethtown. He is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Rae holds several leadership positions at the high school including captain of the lacrosse team and a Mini-THON captain. He is also a member of the football team and participates with the ski club. In the community, Rae volunteers with the Boys’ Club football camp and youth lacrosse camp. After graduation, Rae plans to attend the University of Maryland to pursue a degree in engineering.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.