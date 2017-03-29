March 29, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School’s Brain Busters team recently competed against Cedar Cliff High School in the second round of the WGAL-Welspan Brain Busters competition. Tune in to WGAL on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. to find out whether the team from Elizabethtown was victorious.

Team members included seniors Aparna Paul (captain), Simon Munyan, Leah Stern, Conor Larison, and Madi Ebersole. Zach Mussmon and Tim Spiegel, social studies teachers at the high school, are the team’s faculty advisors.

Brain Busters is a single elimination question and answer game pitting two teams of four players against each other. Teams are awarded points for each correct answer over the course of four rounds. This was the second match for Elizabethtown Area High School. The team previously defeated Bermudian Springs High School by a score of 370 – 305.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Conor Larison, Leah Stern, Aparna Paul, Madi Ebersole, and Simon Munyan.