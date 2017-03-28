March 28, 2017- Students from the Elizabethtown School District recently took part in the National History Day (NHD) regional competition at Manheim Central High School. High school sophomore Ryan Minnich continued Elizabethtown’s string of awards and recognition at the competition by placing third in the Senior Individual Research Paper category. Also taking part in the program was eighth graders Daisy Dalessandri and Connor Vogelsong. The students were advised on their contest roles by High School social studies teacher, Gerald Huesken Jr.

Established in 1974 on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, the National History Day program is for middle school and high school students. Each year, more than half a million students, encouraged by thousands of teachers nationwide, participate in NHD contests in all fifty states as well as overseas in Guam, American Samoa, and Department of Defense (DOD) schools around the world.

Students choose historical topics related to a theme and conduct extensive primary and secondary research through libraries, archives, museums, oral history interviews, and historic sites. After analyzing and interpreting their sources and drawing conclusions about their topics’ significance in history, students present their work in original papers, websites, exhibits, performances, and documentaries. These products are entered into competitions in the spring at local, state and national levels where they are evaluated by professional historians and educators. The contest also operates each year under a broad historical theme to help students focus their research and project ideas. The contest theme for 2017 was “Taking a Stand in History”

Minnich’s project focused on the work and legacy of European economist Ludwig von Mises and his efforts at promoting classical liberalism and the Austrian School of thought when it came to the study of economics. Dalessandri’s project (which was also nominated as a Best Local History entry) focused on Lancaster-native and Olympian Henry “Barney” Ewell, who won medals at the 1948 London Games and helped to open the door for African-American athletes in post-World War II world. Vogelsong’s project focused on the Molly Maguires, secretive, pro-labor mostly Irish-American group, which operated in the coal mines of northeastern Pennsylvania, and took a stand for fairer working conditions among coal workers.

Minnich will represent NHD Region 9 (Lancaster, York, Lebanon, and Berks Counties) at the Pennsylvania National History Day competition May 12th-13th at Carlisle Area High School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Winners at this competition have the opportunity to move on to the National NHD Contest at the University of Maryland, College Park in June.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R) Connor Vogelsong, Daisy Dalessandri, Gerald Huesken, and Ryan Minnich