March 28, 2017- The Elizabethtown Area High School band will perform its annual spring concert on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The program will be held in the high school auditorium and is open to the public free of charge. Performing on this evening of music will be the high school’s concert band, Ursa Major ensemble, and jazz band, as well as saxophone and brass quintets. The repertoire for the concert includes traditional and contemporary jazz band, concert band, and small ensemble arrangements. The band is directed by Stephen Barraclough and student conductor Scyla Crozier.