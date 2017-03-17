March 14, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School raised a remarkable $82,021 at its annual Four Diamonds Mini-THON or 137% of its $60,000 goal. All proceeds from the 12-hour dance marathon benefit the Four Diamonds to conquer childhood cancer. Elizabethtown Area High School was proud to support this cause as the Four Diamonds story originated in Elizabethtown with a former student, Chris Millard, who battled childhood cancer while a student at Elizabethtown Area School District in the early 1970s.

Similar to Penn State University’s THON, students were not be permitted to sit down during the event. The Mini-THON ran from 7 p.m. on Mar. 10 to 7 a.m. on Mar. 11 and culminated with the unveiling of how much money EAHS raised. This year’s theme was Wild For A Cure.

Approximately 350 students were active participants in this year’s Mini-THON. Over the past five years, EAHS has raised over $327,000 for Four Diamonds.

Heading up the fundraiser were seniors Megan Polites, executive director; Emily Reiner, Co-Chair; and Kent Taylor, Co-Chair. Supporting Polites, Reiner, and Taylor was a team of student captains that included Naomi Becker, Sydney DePoto, Gregory Good, Elise Forry, Matt Heisey, Gabrielle Hemsch, Gabriel Hurst, Mallory Lines-Livering, Marena Lonardi, Hannah Mink, Ryan Minneci, Shaina Paris, Hannah Park, Aparna Paul, Tyler Rae, Ben Rivera, Lauryn Six, Brooke Snyder, Abigail Thomas, Kaitlyn Welch. Faculty advisors were Judy Bentz, Kevin Goss, and Amy Secor.

“I continue to be amazed at the dedication and commitment of the students in all of the fundraising,” said Michele Balliet, superintendent of schools. “$80,031 is fantastic news and I am so proud of the team of students, faculty and staff members that took part in our Mini-THON.

Now in its 40th year, the Four Diamonds is not just about paying medical bills. The Fund also assists families in every way possible including music therapy, meal vouchers, and taking families to THON events. In addition, 70% of all funds raised go to research and finding a cure to pediatric cancer. One of the first patients to ever benefit from the Four Diamonds fund forty years ago was from a family here in Elizabethtown. That patient is now a physician.

Event sponsors were as follows:

Gold Level Sponsors

Harrington Hoists

Elizabethtown Sporting Goods

ReMax Associates of Lancaster, Greg Grogan, Elizabethtown Office

Ephrata Bank

White Family Dental

The Elizabethtown Area School Board

Sager, Swisher, and Company, LLP

Additional Sponsors