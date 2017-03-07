2017 EGGSTRAVAGANZA

GEARS will be holding its annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt on April 8th starting at 10am at the Elizabethtown Community Park at the Fun Fort. The egg hunt is free for kids 12 and under. There will other activates including inflatable moon bounce, balloon artist, activities, concession and more. There will be an adult egg hunt for $5 with prizes!

This annual spring event is a community favorite, with egg hunts held for at different times according to the age group.

10:15 am ages 2 and under beside the fun fort

10:30 am 3-6 year old Egg Hunt central playground area

10:45 am 7-9 year old Egg Hunt at the Fun Fort

11:15 am 10-12 year old Egg Hunt at the Fun Fort

11:45 am Adult Egg Hunt at the Fun Fort ($5.00 per person)

Participants will collect plastic filled eggs filled with candy and prizes something for everyone. For the adult egg hunt we will also provide prizes along with candy the prizes are numerous gift cards and a special prize egg as well.

We will have activities for the children as well with the Zimmerman Barrel Train, the Eastland Alpacas, a balloon animals, and moon bounce with a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

GEARS is once again partnering with local businesses to help support this community event and we would like to thank Dellinger, Dolan, McCurdy & Phillips and Hornafius Insurance for being Gold Egg Sponsors this year. We would also like to thank our various volunteer groups for the Elizabethtown College Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams as well as the E-town Key Club.

Lifeguard Certification Course

Interested in a great summer job or challenging career as a professional lifeguard? Through videos, group discussion and hands-on practice, you’ll learn teamwork, rescue and surveillance skills, First Aid and CPR/AED and other skills you need to work as a professional lifeguard. Successful completion results in a 2-year certification in Lifeguarding that includes first aid, professional-level CPR and AED in one certificate. Digital certificate available upon successful completion of course. Ages 15+ Class will meet Sundays, March 26, April 2, 9 23, 30 & May 14 from 8 am-1:30 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). The cost for the class is $250 for GEARS members and $257 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355

Discover Dance

Class is designed to encourage younger children in a fun way to express themselves through creative movement and ballet. Dancers will develop body awareness, gross motor skills, rhythm and flexibility. Class is on Monday, March 20-May 1 (excluding April 17), from 5-5:45 pm for ages 3-4 and from 5:45-6:30 pm for ages 5-6. Gabrielle English and Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $35 ($42 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Musical Theatre/Broadway Dance Class

Class curriculum is based on ballet technique layered with Broadway style jazz movement and includes a proper warm-up, stretches, isolation, across –the-floor progressions and combinations. Emphasis will be placed on learning performance skill such as connecting with the audience and telling a story through dance and facial expression. Class is on Thursdays, March 23-May 4 (excluding April 20), from 6-7 pm for ages 6-10. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $40 ($47 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Dance Fusion

Class fuses together a wide range of dance styles from around the world (Latin, Irish) and throughout the ages (Disco, Line Dane) which allows students to expand their dance vocabularies and work on techniques derived from a multitude of cultures and traditions. Class is on Thursdays, March 23-May 4 (excluding April 20), from 7-8 pm for ages 7-12. Shaye DiPasquale will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $40 ($47 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

American Tribute

Enjoy a luncheon cruise while viewing the Hudson and East Rivers passing the skyscrapers of Manhattan and some of the world’s most celebrated landmarks. Then visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum which is an amazing tribute to a horrible day in history. Trip date is Monday, June 12. The bus will depart from the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 7 am. The cost is $155 per person ($162 non-member). To register or for a detailed itinerary, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.