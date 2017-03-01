Upcoming events:

Lebanon, PA, May 13, Saturday- Motorcycle and Auto Swap Meet, at Mouse’s Motorcycle Repair, 2827 PA-72, Jonestown, PA 17038. Food, fun, motorcycle and auto show, $5 entry fee. Cole slaw wrestling contest, winner gets $300, vendors and more. Cost to look is FREE. All proceeds are used to help local Veterans. Contact William Carroll at 717-376-9134 for spaces or vendors.

Lebanon, PA, June 24, Saturday- Honoring Veterans event, Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd, Grantville, PA 17028. Benefit event to support two Veteran Homeless Shelters. **Must be 21 ** Food, raffles, live entertainment, vendors and more. $20 pre-register at www.cvma22-5.org under upcoming events or $25 day of event.

Dauphin, PA, July 22, Saturday – Straws n Stripes Military Appreciation Music Festival. Held at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey, 598 Schoolhouse Rd, Middletown, PA 17057. **Must be 21 ** A portion of all tickets sold will be donated to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association as we join their fight against PTSD and other challenges affecting local veterans. Central PAs favorite food trucks will be serving up a storm as we celebrate with new releases of wines, beers, and ciders focusing on one of our favorite fruits: strawberries! Food, Fun, 50/50 raffle and live entertainment. $20 pre-register at www.cvma22-5.org or $25 day of event.

Donations accepted at CVMA PA 22-5, PO Box 317, Jonestown, PA 17038. Can be followed on Facebook and Twitter, at Combats Veterans Motorcycle Association PA 22-5.

ABOUT:

The Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association is an Association of Combat Veterans from all branches of the US Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. Their mission is to support and defend those who have defended our country and our freedoms. Their focus is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance or to simply say “Thank you” and “Welcome Home”. For more information, or photo opportunities contact: Executive officer (XO) Rob Richards 610-823-4919 or Public Relations officer Eric Wolfe 717-512-9711