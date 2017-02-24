February 24, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School is pleased to announce it will hold its sixth annual student-run Four Diamonds Mini-THON on Friday Mar. 10 from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning. Mini-THON is a twelve-hour event patterned after Penn State’s THON in which approximately 320 high school student dancers will remain on their feet for the entire twelve hours. This year’s theme is “Wild For A Cure.” All of the money raised through the Elizabethtown Area High School Mini-THON will go to support the Four Diamonds, an organization dedicated to conquering childhood cancer.

The “Light of Hope” Lantern Ceremony, which closes the EAHS Mini-THON Community Hours, is one of the favorite activities every year among dancers, community members, and guests. Paper lanterns with the names of cancer victims, survivors, and fighters will line the school’s bus circle as we honor those who have fought cancer and survived or remember those who lost their battle to cancer.

As part of this year’s “Light of Hope” Lantern Ceremony, the student dancers and community members will circle around the lanterns as each name is read. Each lantern is a reminder of how many lives have been touched by this disease.

The Elizabethtown Area High School Mini-THON committee invites community members to join us for this exciting event during community hours, which are from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. At the end of the community hours, community members and guests will be invited to join the student dancers for the Lantern Ceremony. Adults may enter during Community Hours for a donation of $5, students $3, and children 6 and under will be free. Four Diamonds Families are invited to attend as our honorary guests.

In addition to dancing and raising awareness about the importance of cancer research, students will take part in numerous activities throughout the evening including head shaving and sports teams dance offs. Also in attendance will be Four Diamonds families who will tell there stories to all in attendance.

Lanterns can be purchased for $5 per lantern “In Memory” of those lost to cancer, “In Honor” of those still battling cancer, and “In Celebration” of those who have conquered cancer. A copy of the form to place an order for lanterns is available at www.etownschools.org. All proceeds will benefit the Four Diamonds.

Last years EAHS Mini-THOMN raised $79,967 or 125% of its $60,000 goal. This year’s goal is again to raise $60,000. The greater-Elizabethtown community can support this worthwhile cause in a number of ways:

Make a donation

Becoming a sponsor

Purchasing a “Light of Hope” lantern

Attending Community Hours

Special thank you to Klock Entertainment for their musical equipment and DJ Dave for entertaining us during the night of our Mini-THON!

The Four Diamonds was started by Charles Millard after his son, Chris, passed away. Chris was a student at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and wrote a story of the four diamonds as one of his 7th grade English assignments. Now in its 40th year, the Four Diamonds is not just about paying medical bills. The Fund also assists families in every way possible including music therapy, meal vouchers, and taking families to THON events. In addition, 70% of all funds raised goes to research and finding a cure to pediatric cancer. One of the first patients to ever benefit from the Four Diamonds fund forty years ago was from a family here in Elizabethtown. That patient is now a physician.

Photo Caption: EAHS students shine bright at the 2016 Mini-THON, where they raised close to $80,000.