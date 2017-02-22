Creative Arts in Aging- Everyone has a story to tell. Is yours funny? Sweet? Memorable? Did you ever come eye to eye with big game or meet a celebrity? Julie and Barnaby Holmes, professional storytellers, will guide you through creating, organizing, and recording your special story. This program is sponsored by the Pa Department of Aging, the PA Council of Arts, Central PA pARTnership at Millersville University and Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Classes will be held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center Tuesday mornings from 9:30-11am beginning March 7 through May 9. There is no cost but registration is required. Call the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center for more information and registration.

Everyone with Diabetes Counts- Are you a person with pre-diabetes or diabetes? This education curriculum is designed to help people with pre-diabetes and existing diabetes, their relatives, and/or caregivers gain a better understanding of diabetes self-care. Classes will help you to learn how to; take care of your health, take your medications, prevent health problems, eat healthy and exercise, talk to your doctor and take annual foot and eye exams.

Classes will be held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center Thursday mornings from 10-11:30am beginning March 16 through April 20. There is no cost but registration is required. Call the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center for more information and registration. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center at 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.