Elizabethtown, PA – Quality Insights’ Everyone with Diabetes Counts (EDC) program is partnering with Elizabethtown Area Senior Center to provide free diabetes education in Elizabethtown and surrounding areas.

The EDC program is a national initiative of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It is administered by Quality Insights in Pennsylvania as well as Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and West Virginia. The program offers free classes that are open to people with diabetes, their family members and caregivers. The classes are designed to help participants take control of their diabetes and change their life. Individuals with pre-diabetes can also benefit from these classes.

Details:

Who: Quality Insights/Everyone with Diabetes Counts, Elizabethtown Area Senior Center

What: Free Diabetes Education Classes

When: Thursdays, March 16 through April 20 at 10:00 a.m.



Where: Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Why: Participants will learn about diabetes risks, nutrition, weight management, how to properly manage medications and much more. Past participants have reported weight loss, improvement of lab results and a decrease in medications.

To register for classes, please contact Angela Alwood at 877-346-6180 x 7625 or email aalwood@qualityinsights.org. Visit www.qualityinsights-qin.org for more information