February 13, 2017- Congratulations to Mill Road Elementary School third grader Chasmina Mendoza for winning first place in Lancaster Newspaper’s Design an Ad contest. Her ad will be featured in Lancaster Newspapers 2017 Newspaper In Education week issue. The contest recognized local students for creating an advertisement for a specific business using instructions from the advertiser. Mendoza designed an ad for Sturgis Pretzels.

Photo caption: Chasmina Mendoza proudly shows off her award-winning ad for Lancaster Newspaper’s Design an Ad Contest