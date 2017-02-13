Doubles Volleyball Tournaments

GEARS Recreation will host a Men’s and Women’s Doubles Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, February 25 at 8:30 am with divisions of Open, AA/A & BB. Open division will receive cash awards for 1st place and AA/A & BB division will receive volleyball merchandise. There also is a coed doubles tournament on Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 am with divisions in Open/AA, A & BB. Open division will receive cash awards for 1st place and AA/A & BB division will receive volleyball merchandise. Paid pre-registration is $60 per team and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Water Aerobics

Water Aerobics combines aerobic conditioning and resistance training, with the added benefit of being gentle on the joints. Participants will develop cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength while enjoying motivating music and having fun in the pool. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays &/or Wednesdays, March 6-April 12 from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 for one day per week and $80 for 2 days per week for GEARS members ($52/$87 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Hatha Flow Yoga

This multi-level hatha yoga class incorporates seated and standing yoga poses, conscious breathing and meditative focus to foster strength, flexibility and relaxation. Class phases are warming up, building heat and awakening energy though challenging sequences of standing poses, focused strength, balance and breathe work, deep stretching and a final relaxation and meditation. Participants should wear layers of comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat. Class will be taught by Charla Lorenzen, a certified Hatha YPreviewoga instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays & Wednesdays, March 6-April 12, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $48 for one day per week for GEARS members ($55 non-members) or sign up for both Monday & Wednesday for just $90. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Deep Water Aerobics

Deep Water Aerobics will challenge the whole body to improve muscle tone, core strength and cardio fitness. Participants will use Water Bells to enhance the workout. Participants should feel comfortable in the deep water while wearing a flotation belt. Vicki Arendt will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, March 9-April 13 from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 for GEARS members ($52 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Washington DC Cherry Blossoms

Enjoy the day in our Nation’s Capital and explore this exciting city while the beautiful cherry blossoms are in bloom. Find your special place to watch the “Cherry Blossom Parade” on Constitution Avenue. Trip includes transportation, Smithsonian Map, National Zoo option and Macy’s coupon. Date is Saturday, April 8 with a departure time of 6 am from the Elizabethtown Area High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Trip fee is $50 per person ($57 GEARS non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!