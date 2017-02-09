Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, February 16: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11am All About Me, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: sloppy joe, potato soup, pineapples.

Friday, February 17: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Thinking Outside the Box, 10am Bible Study, 11am Beat the Caller Game, 5pm TGIF Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: Shephard’s pie, coleslaw, lime flavored pears.

Monday, February 20: We are closed for President’s Day.

Tuesday, February 21: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am Nutrition w/Donna, 1pm Advisory Council. Lunch will be: turkey pot pie, coleslaw, mixed fruit.

Wednesday, February 22: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: beef bricole, potatoes, carrots, gelatin.