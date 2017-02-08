February 7, 2017- Bainbridge and Mill Road Elementary Schools recently held their annual “Souper Bowl” food drives to benefit the local food bank. The food drives are timed to coincide each year with National Football League’s Super Bowl and helps to restock the shelves of the local food pantry after the holiday season. The school-wide community service project teaches students the importance of giving to those in need.

In what has become as much a part of the tradition as the food drive itself, students could place their donation on a pile for their favorite Super Bowl team. While they lost the actual game, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New England Patriots at both schools for local fan support. Mill Road Elementary School collected 310 canned food and boxed good items (200 for the Falcons and 110 for the Patriots) while Bainbridge collected 255 (173 for the Falcons and 82 for the Patriots).

Bainbridge Elementary School’s Souper Bowl is in its twelfth year and was coordinated by Karen Melvin, second grade teacher at the school. Mill Road Elementary School’s Souper Bowl was an offshoot of Bainbridge’s and is in its third year and is coordinated by teacher Kristyn Stackhouse and school counselor Kara Baxter.

First Photo caption: Bainbridge Elementary students and administration proudly huddle around the 255 food items collected for the school’s Souper Bowl

Second Photo caption: Mill Road Elementary students and faculty proudly huddle around the 310 food items collected for the school’s Souper Bowl