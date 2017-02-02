Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership(LHOP) is announcing the Home & Money Fair. Join us on April 1st, at Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA from 10am to 2pm. The Fair is a free, one-stop-shop event for anyone in our community to attend and learn about information/resources with regard to: Buying/or selling a home, renting a property, developing effective money management skills, improving your credit scores, foreclosure prevention, your rights & responsibilities as a tenant or as a landlord, and much more! Professionals- such as mortgage lenders, bankers, realtors, insurance agents, home renovation contractors, and community organizations- will be available to answer your questions!

Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership is a non-profit organization with a mission: TO CULTIVATE PARTNERSHIPS AND RESOURCES TO INCREASE THE AVAILABILITY OF QUALITY, FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING THROUGHOUT LANCASTER COUNTY.