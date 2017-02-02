February 2, 2017- Sixteen students from Elizabethtown Area Middle School recently took part in the 2017 Future City Competition in mid-January. This project-based learning program challenged students to imagine what a city should and could look like to make their future a better place.

The Future City Competition was held at the state museum in Harrisburg and challenged the students to imagine, research, create, design, and build a city that addressed their solution to the citywide sustainability issue: The Power of Public Space.

As part of the competition, each team was required to write an essay showing their research, as well as prepare a SlimCity slideshow, deliver an oral presentation, and construct a 3D model with moving parts of their solution.

Representing Elizabethtown were three teams. The JELTA team, consisting of Emma Buettner, Jett Kelly, Laura Maxwell, Taylore Bradley, and Ana Santiago, won the award for Most Sustainable City. Also taking part in the program were Emma Foley, Anna Hart, Ben Heinz, Owen Heistand, Hannah Kline, Josh Kreider, Aidan Mollohan, Seth Oltmans, Mia Roth, Dallan Schoenberger, and Aaliyah Sharpe.

The students were supported by middle school enrichment teacher Mary Jane Davies and parent volunteer Ross Buettner.

Photo caption: Ross Buettner, Ana Santiago, Jett Kelly, Emma Buettner, Laura Maxwell, and Taylore Bradley.