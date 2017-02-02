Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, February 9: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 11am National Inventor’s Day Activity, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: hot roast beef sandwich, potatoes, peas w/carrots, cookie.

Friday, February 10: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Name that President, 5pm TGIF Night. Lunch will be: cheeseburger, potatoes, coleslaw, fruit.

Monday, February 13: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Activity sponsored by Oak Leaf Manor, 12:30pm Pinochle. Lunch will be: sausage w/peppers and onions, potatoes, beans, ice cream.

Tuesday, February 14: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Musical Entertainment, 1pm Grins and Giggles. Lunch will be: lasagna, salad, applesauce.

Wednesday, February 15: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling and Medication Take Back, 11am Checkers/Connect Four, 1pm Central Penn Food Bank Box pick up and Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: chicken rosa, baked potato, peas w/onions, strawberry fluff.