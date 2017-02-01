A Glimpse of Life in the Dawdihaus

CLAIRE MARIE MENSACK

Thursday, February 23, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover 110

In collectivist cultures such as the Amish, aging family members often remain at home or near the main family dwelling in what is known as the Dawdihaus. The desire to move into the Dawdihaus and the assumption of greater household roles by the adult children is not a forced concept but one that is proliferated by a sense of yielding referred to as Gelassenheit. This talk, an assessment of the Dawdihaus experience from the perspective of the older family members and their adult children, is based on Claire Marie Mensack’s case study among the Amish and other Plain people of Pennsylvania and Delaware. Mensack, last year’s Kreider Fellow, completed her Ph.D. at the University of South Carolina. She is an assistant adjunct professor at Newberry College in South Carolina.

KREIDER LECTURE

Encountering Low German Mennonite Women in Mexican Archives

REBECCA JANZEN

Thursday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover 110

Rebecca Janzen will introduce Low German Mennonites in Mexico, and describe their largest church groups, and use patterns, and language. Her lecture will focus on the presence of Low German Mennonite women in Mexican archival documents that deal with land redistribution and related conflict with indigenous people. Janzen argues that in spite of the women’s less powerful religious position, their presence in these documents shows that they are important in keeping the Low German Mennonite community together. Rebecca Janzen, the Young Center’s 2017 Kreider Fellow, received her Ph.D. from the University of Toronto and is an assistant professor of Spanish at Bluffton University.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Got Schnitz? Pennsylvania German Material Culture

Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Room, Myer Hall

Joshua R. Brown and two panelists will introduce Pennsylvania German culture and discuss specific details that characterize the Pennsylvania Germans. Brown received his Ph.D. in German and linguistics from the Pennsylvania State University and is an associate professor of German at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

YOUNG CENTER BANQUET

Thursday, April 20, 6:00 p.m. (Reception at 5:30)

Susquehanna Room, Myer Hall

The annual dinner gives faculty, staff, and friends of the Young Center an opportunity to socialize and learn about the center’s activities and programs. Cost for the banquet is $23, and reservations are required by April 6. Call the Young Center at 717-361-1470 or register online via the events page of the Young Center website.

DURNBAUGH LECTURE

New Directions in Pennsylvania German Studies

SIMON J. BRONNER

Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Room, Myer Hall

Simon J. Bronner will examine the changing understandings of Pennsylvania Germans and their culture in light of his recent book, Pennsylvania Germans: An Interpretive Encyclopedia, which uses multiple cultural approaches to understand the Pennsylvania Germans. Bronner will explore changes from past studies of the Pennsylvania Germans that focused on their shrinking rural identity to an interpretation based on ethnic studies. He will explain how his research integrates a variety of approaches such as architecture, agriculture, folk art, furniture, food, textiles, religion, and language in order to understand Pennsylvania Germans in the fullness of their culture and lived experience. In the process, he will also explore the role that religious communities such as the Mennonites and Amish have played in shaping Pennsylvania German culture. By tracing changes in understanding “Dutchiness,” Bronner will also raise questions about the continuing persistence of Pennsylvania German culture. Bronner is distinguished professor of American studies and folklore and director of the Center for Pennsylvania Culture Studies at Penn State Harrisburg.

DURNBAUGH SEMINAR

Object Lessons: The Meanings of Pennsylvania German Life and Culture

Friday, April 21, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hoover 110

Joshua R. Brown, associate professor of German at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and several panelists will discuss Pennsylvania German culture, especially how their academic backgrounds inform Pennsylvania German research Cost for the seminar, which includes lunch, is $10, and reservations are required by April 6. To register, call the Young Center at 717-361-1470 or register online via the events page of the Young Center website.